Plies isn’t too pleased about Mariah Carey’s evergreen Christmas hit being on repeat everywhere he goes during the holiday season, and he has now gone on a rant about it.

The Florida rapper spent the holiday at his mother’s house, where “All I Want For Christmas Is You” was being played back-to-back. On the morning of Monday (December 25), he took to Instagram to vent about how annoyed he was at not being able to escape the blockbuster tune.

“I’m at my mothafuckin’ mama house,” he said as the song played in the background. “I’m sick of hearing this mothafuckin’ song! Aight? I love mothafuckin’ Mariah just like everybody else love her, but ain’t no goddamn way you want me to believe this the only mothafuckin’ Christmas song Mariah got!”

In the caption, he wrote: “If My Momma Play This Dis MTFING Mariah Carey Song One More MTFING Time!!!!!”

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has earned the diva the title of “Queen of Christmas,” as the song is still breaking records.

According to TMZ, the track was streamed a whopping 23,701,697 times on Sunday (December 24). This number smashes the previous record for the same song, which was streamed 21,273,357 times on the same day last year.

related news Mariah Carey Christmas Music Gets Holiday Hardware From The RIAA December 9, 2023

The seasonal hit previously claimed the record for most daily Spotify streams on Christmas eve in 2017 with 10.8 million plays, in 2018 with 10.82 million, and again in 2019 with a little over 12 million streams.

Released on October 29, 1994, it has been streamed over 1.4 billion times since the Swedish streaming platform launched in 2008.

In a 2019 article, CNN reported that the song had earned over $2 million in royalties on Spotify alone. The same year, the then 25-year-old song topped the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart for the first time. Two years later, the song was believed to have earned between $3,249,600 and $4,332,800 just in Spotify streams.