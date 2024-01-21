Plies has been quick to notice that the MAGA contingent of Donald Trump supporters suddenly don’t think that polls are rigged now that the embattled ex-president has won the Iowa caucuses.

The Florida native took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday (January 16) to call out the hypocrisy.

“Dear America: Why Aren’t Trump & MAGA Not Saying The “IOWA CAUCUS” Was Rigged??? [shrug emoji] When They “WIN” It’s Legit When They “LOSE” It’s “Rigged”… VERY NASTY, DELUSIONAL & DISHONEST PEOPLE!!!” he wrote.

Check out his post below.

Trump secured his caucus win on Tuesday (January 16), which experts believe all but secures his nomination by the GOP to be the candidate to face off against President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election, per the Associated Press.

Plies is clearly not a fan of Donald Trump or his supporters, as this isn’t the first time that he’s called Trump out for his shenanigans.

Back in August, when Donald Trump was indicted for his alleged role in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election, the “Drip 4 Sale” rapper had a field day with the then-latest indictments.

“How U Get Indicted For The 3rd Time???” he captioned an Instagram video alongside numerous laughing emoji’s. “Pw*ssy Azz Trump!!!! #Plies.”

“You done got indicted for the third time, you done got indicted for the third time,” Plies raps in the IG clip before stopping to say: “Trump your pussy-ass got indicted for the third time! How the hell you get indicted for the third time?”

He continued: “Hey Trump, ain’t no muthafucka got indicted three times in the history of indictment. Ain’t no muthafuckin’ body got indicted three muthafuckin’ times… three muthafuckin’ times. What you think this is? Muthafuckin’ spades?”

Before that, shortly after Trump’s arrest for his hush-money case, Plies took to Twitter and uploaded a picture of Trump with a downtrodden posture in Manhattan Criminal Court and said: “I Know The Feeling My Boy!!! [side laughing face emoji].”

The Florida rapper then followed up his tweet by questioning why Trump has seemingly yet to pose for a mugshot, as is standard procedure for accused criminals.

“Is There Anybody U Know Ever Been Charged With 34 Felonies & The System Said: “When U Turn Yourself In We Good On The Mugshot U Ain’t Gotta Take It”???” he asked.