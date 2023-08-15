Plies has always shown love to strippers throughout his career, but he’s found a special place in his stripper-loving heart for Britney Spears thanks to a new viral video.

On Sunday (August 13), Spears went viral when she posted a video of herself wearing a leopard-print bikini and gyrating on a stripper pole, dancing to Nine Inch Nails’ 1990s smash hit “Closer.”

When it hit the Internet, comedian Karlous Miller took to Twitter to blithely remark, “don’t let Plies see this.”

Fortunately, the “I Got Motion” rapper saw the video and offered his unique brand of commentary on her moves.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 My White Diamond Bih (From The Players Club) 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Go To Pound Town Britt!!! Go To Pound Town Britt!!!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Man I Luh Britt Bih!!! 🤣🤣🤣 #Plies Go Pre Order My New Hat Line “Loved” Partnered With @KingCircleHat Pre Order Link https://t.co/53x3WEkqttpic.twitter.com/rEf54F2sU0 — Plies (@plies) August 14, 2023

“My White Diamond Bih (From The Players Club),” he wrote in the caption. “Go To Pound Town Britt!!! Go To Pound Town Britt!!!!!! Man I Luh Britt Bih!!! #Plies”

He then offered a play-by-play of Spears’ dance moves.

related news Plies Gets Clowned For Losing $50K Bet After Georgia Destroys TCU In Championship Game January 10, 2023

“There she go!” he screamed, laughing. “Wahoo! There she go! Oh ho! That muthafucka look like Diamond from The Players Club! Look!”

Plies was referring to the character in the classic 1998 film starring Jamie Foxx and Bernie Mac, in which LisaRay McCoy played Diamond.

He continued: “My white diamond! Come on, white diamond! Whoo hoo! Throw that little pwussy! Throw that little pwussy, Brit! Brit! You know what I’m waitin’ on, Brit! Brit! Go to pound town, Brit!”

Spears then spreads her legs open, causing the “Real Hitta” rapper to scream with laughter and drop the phone.

But if Britney Spears is hoping for a quick payday if she takes Plies to pound town, she’s about to be sorely disappointed, as the Florida rapper recently revealed that he’s making all his sex partners sign a contract from this point forward.

Back in March, he took to Instagram to show two new pieces of paperwork he drew up — one labeled “My Pw*ssy” and the other labeled “My D*ck.” Plies said that moving forward he would ask all partners to sign the former, while he’d sign the latter.

“(Ladies) This What I’m On All 2023!!!! Sign On The Dotted Line Or U Can’t Get Mine!! Breach This Contract I Will Be Talking Ya Azz To Small Claims Court!! #WelcomeToDeathRow #Plies #IGotMotion,” he wrote in his IG caption.

“Hey Ladies, I don’t mean to be the bitch to tell ya but bitch, I’m doing paperwork from here on out. Yeah, you see it, you muthafucking see it right there,” Plies can be heard saying in the video. “Ay, you ain’t ready to sign the muthafucking paperwork. Ladies, you might wanna keep on pushing it with me ’cause I ain’t doing that.”

He continued: “I’m gonna keep it muthafucking fair with you, man, I got your own little version over there, too. I guess I’ll sign that shit, but this here, bitch ain’t ready to sign the muthafucking paperwork? We ain’t ready to do nothing.”