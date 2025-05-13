CAIRO, May 11 (MENA) – Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said the Nasser Fellowship for International Leadership is an important platform and a valuable opportunity for building global friendships and promoting peace amid current global challenges.

During his meeting with 150 youth leaders from 80 countries at the cabinet headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, Madbouly described the fellowship as a successful model of South-South cooperation.

Madbouly added that the fellowship has brought together over 600 participants from 90 countries since its launch in 2019, transforming from an African initiative into a global platform.

The Premier reiterated Egypt’s founding role in the United Nations and its support for developing countries. He called for fairer international representation and more inclusive global development frameworks.

Madbouly discussed regional challenges, including instability in Gaza, Sudan, and Libya, which directly affect Egypt’s economy and security. He highlighted the impact on the Suez Canal due to Red Sea disruptions, resulting in a 70% drop in revenues.

He noted that Egypt currently hosts over 10 million migrants and refugees, providing basic services despite economic strain.

The PM also reviewed economic reforms that reduced unemployment from 13.5% in 2014 to 6.5%, while the population increased by 18 million. He credited these outcomes to Egypt’s Vision 2030, which focuses on infrastructure, job creation, and attracting foreign investment.

Additionally, Madbouly invited the young leaders to explore Egypt’s development journey and emphasized their role as future decision-makers.

He concluded by affirming Egypt’s history as a nation of builders, committed to peace and progress. (MENA)