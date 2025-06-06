PM Modi who is in Jammu and Kashmir for the inauguration of the Chenab and Anji Khad bridge two engineering marvels and very important from the strategic and economic viewpoint. He dedicated projects worth Rs 46,000 crores to the nation.

“Now Kashmir’s apples, pashmina shawls and other handicraft can easily send to anyplace in India. A student wrote that no one had ever seen a train, now they can’t believe that a train will pass in front of their eyes. People are now memorizing the trains time-table.” said Modi at the rally.

The Chenab bridge is part of the 272 km long Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla(USBRL) project costing approximately Rs 44,000crores. This bridge will connect J&K to the Indian railway network.