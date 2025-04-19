New Delhi: Prime minister Narendra Modi spoke with Elon Musk, Senior Advisor to the US President and head of Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), on Friday on bilateral technology cooperation between India and the US and related issues.

In a post on social media site X, Modi said, “Spoke to @elonmusk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation. India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains.” The government said in a statement that Modi and Musk engaged in a “constructive conversation.”

The conversation covered a range of issues of mutual interest. “The discussion revisited topics covered during their meeting in Washington DC earlier this year, underscoring the shared vision for technological advancement,” the statement said.

The prime minister emphasised on the immense potential for collaboration between India and the US in the domains of technology and innovation. “He reaffirmed India’s steadfast commitment to advancing partnerships in these areas,” the statement said.

PM Modi had a meeting with Musk during his visit to the US in February 2025 where the two had discussed issues of cooperation in technology. Musk-owned satellite internet provider Starlink is reportedly exploring prospects of investing and establishing its operations in India. Tesla, his automobile company, is also expected to launch its models in India.

Live Events



Several top-ranking officials of the Donald Trump administration have visited India in the past few weeks. Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha will be on an official visit to India next week.