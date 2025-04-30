Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai on Thursday and Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport in Kerala on Friday. A statement said Modi will be on a tour of three states, including Andhra Pradesh, over the next two days. Modi will lay the foundation stone of and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 58,000 crore in Amaravati. He will also be addressing audiences at the events in the three states.

The PMO said the WAVES 2025 is a first-of-its-kind summit in India. The four-day event is poised to position India as a global hub for media, entertainment, and digital innovation by bringing together creators, startups, industry leaders, and policymakers from across the world, it added.

WAVES 2025, which has a tagline of “Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries”, will witness participation from over 90 countries, with more than 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, over 300 companies, and over 350 startups.

The summit will feature 42 plenary sessions, 39 breakout sessions, and 32 masterclasses spanning diverse sectors including broadcasting, infotainment, AVGC-XR, films, and digital media, it added.

The seaport worth Rs 8,900 crore in Kerala is the country’s first dedicated container transhipment port that represents the transformative advancements being made in India’s maritime sector as part of the unified vision of Viksit Bharat, it said. The strategically important Vizhinjam Port has been identified as a key priority project that will contribute to strengthening India’s position in global trade, enhance logistics efficiency, and reduce reliance on foreign ports for cargo transhipment. Its natural deep draft of nearly 20 metres and location near one of the world’s busiest sea trade routes further strengthens India’s position in global trade, the statement added.

It said in line with his commitment to ensure world-class infrastructure and connectivity across the country, Modi will inaugurate seven National Highway projects in Andhra Pradesh.

He will also launch railway projects aimed at enhancing connectivity and boosting capacity.

Among other projects, he will also lay the foundation stone of a missile test range at Nagayalanka in Andhra Pradesh worth around Rs 1,460 crore. It will comprise a launch centre, technical instrumentation facilities, indigenous radars, telemetry and electro-optical systems enhancing the country’s defence preparedness.

He will lay the foundation stone of ‘PM Ekta Mall’ at Madhurawada in Visakhapatnam.

The PMO said it has been envisioned with the objective of fostering national integration, supporting the Make in India initiative, promoting ‘One District One Product’, generating employment opportunities, empowering rural artisans, and enhancing the market presence of indigenous products.