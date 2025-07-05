President of Argentina Javier Milei and Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a warm hug as the Argentinian President welcomed the PM in the capital city, Buenos Aires. Earlier in the day, PM Modi paid tribute at the San Martin Memorial in Buenos Aires after arriving in Argentina on the third leg of his five-nation tour. The Monumento al General San Martin is an imposing equestrian monument honouring Jose de San Martin, the revered liberator of Argentina, Chile, and Peru. It stands as a symbol of Latin American independence and is a significant site of national pride in Argentina. PM Modi’s visit to the memorial underscores India’s respect for global freedom fighters and shared values of liberty and sovereignty.

Show more Show less