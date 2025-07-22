PM Modi on Tuesday extended his best wishes for good health to Jagdeep Dhankhar, noting the numerous opportunities Dhankhar has had to serve India in various important roles, including as the Vice President of the country.

The prime minister’s message comes in response to Dhankhar’s sudden resignation from the post of Vice President of India, citing health concerns and medical advice as the reasons for stepping down.

“Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health,” Modi wrote in a post on X.