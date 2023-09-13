PnB Rock died one year ago this week, and his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang has opened up about her struggles with his passing since.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday (September 12) — the one year anniversary of the Philadelphia rapper’s untimely passing — Sibounheuang got candid about the “deepest depression” she’s been experiencing.

“I’ve been in the deepest depression for a lil min contemplating todays date, which makes a year since your transition,” she began. “I argued with God about openly reliving this day and i absolutely did not want to, so this is an act of obedience. This same day last year, you could look into my eyes and and tell my soul was not in my body.”

She continued: “All I could hear were the gunshots over and over and they were so LOUD I couldn’t hear myself think. I was so terrified and heartbroken. You came to me and Lani wearing all white and said those were not gunshots, they were fireworks. You did it! You changed for the better and you made it to paradise! Celebrate you!”

“So today, I will push thru and be joyful and celebrate you, just like you asked me to do. For I know this Earth is temporary and we will spend eternity together. You’re a legend and not only that…but a hero. I’m forever yours and forever loyal to you. I will live my life to the fullest because you gave your life for me. Thank you Lord for carrying us through a whole year and every day after this. 12/09-09/12 @pnbrock”

You can view the touching post below:

PnB Rock (real name Rakim Allen) was shot and killed during a robbery at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles on September 12, 2022.

The “Fleek” hitmaker was rushed to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead at 1:29 p.m. local time, leaving behind his girlfriend and two daughters.

Three arrests have since been made in the investigation, and it’s a family affair as Freddie Lee Trone, his 17-year-old son (who is accused of being the triggerman) and his wife Shauna have all been apprehended. Police are still looking for a fourth suspect who may have played an instrumental role in his murder.

Freddie Lee Trone is facing charges of one count of murder, two counts of second-degree robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery. The teenage boy faces the same charges, while Shauna was hit with one count of being an accessory after the fact of the killing.

Sibounheuang had come under fire for sharing their location on Instagram prior to the shooting, but police later revealed Trone and his son were already in the parking lot of the restaurant when the couple arrived, dispelling the theory that her post inadvertently contributed to his death.