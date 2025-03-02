Transfers are a crucial part of a banker’s life, but not all transfers are routine. Sometimes, due to personal hardships, officers require Compassionate Transfers to balance their personal and professional lives.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has introduced its New Transfer Policy, which includes five types of transfers. In this blog, we will focus on Compassionate Ground Transfers, which are provided to officers facing extreme personal situations.

Types of Transfers in PNB Transfer Policy 2025

PNB’s new transfer policy classifies transfers into five categories:

1️⃣ Rotational Transfers – Routine transfers based on tenure limits.

2️⃣ Inter-Circle Transfer Requests – Self-requested transfers (limited to 3 times in a career).

3️⃣ Compassionate Ground Transfers – Special cases like medical, death, spouse relocation, etc.

4️⃣ Placement on Promotion – Transfers due to promotions and career progression.

5️⃣ Administrative Transfers – Transfers required by the bank for operational needs.

Let’s take a deep dive into Compassionate Ground Transfers!

What Are Compassionate Ground Transfers?

These transfers are granted when an officer is facing personal hardships or emergencies that require them to relocate to a different location. PNB’s policy includes seven key conditions under which officers can apply for a Compassionate Transfer.

1️⃣ Medical Grounds (Self, Spouse, or Child)

If an officer, their spouse, or dependent child is suffering from a critical illness, they can apply for a transfer.

Eligible diseases include Cancer, Paralysis, Kidney Failure, Coronary Artery Disease, Thalassemia, and Parkinson’s Disease.

The transfer request must be filed within one year of the first diagnosis.

2️⃣ Death of Spouse

If an officer’s spouse passes away, they can request a transfer within one year to a location where they can receive family support.

This transfer is meant to help officers recover emotionally and adjust to their new life circumstances.

3️⃣ Retirement Within One Year

Officers who are set to retire within 12 months can request a hometown transfer.

Condition: If the officer is getting promoted, they must complete at least two years in their current scale before applying for this transfer.

4️⃣ Married Couples (Both Working in PNB)

If both husband and wife are working in PNB, the bank will try to place them in the same city or station.

Condition: If either of them is transferred due to promotion or rotation, they must serve at least two years in the new location before requesting a transfer to reunite.

5️⃣ Transfer for Female Officers (If Spouse is Not in PNB)

Female officers can request a transfer to the location of their spouse.

Limit: This option can be used only 3 times in an officer’s career, with a minimum gap of 2 years between such transfers.

If transferred due to promotion, she must complete 2 years before requesting this transfer.

6️⃣ Transfer if Spouse is in Central/State Government

Officers whose spouses work in the Central or State Government can request a transfer to their spouse’s location.

Limit: Maximum of 3 transfers in an officer’s career, with a 2-year gap between each transfer.

Condition: If the officer is promoted or rotationally transferred, they must complete 2 years before applying for this transfer.

7️⃣ Childcare & Pregnancy Transfers for Female Officers

Female officers can request a transfer to be near their husband, parents, or in-laws in two situations:

– During pregnancy (up to 2 years 9 months, including pregnancy and child up to 2 years).

– If the child is below 2 years of age (till the child turns 2).

Limit: Transfers under spouse (outside PNB), government spouse, and childcare combined can only be used 3 times in the officer’s career.

Conclusion: Fair or Not?

PNB’s Compassionate Ground Transfers aim to provide relief to officers facing extreme hardships. However, there are still some limitations:

✅ Good:

Covers genuine cases like medical issues, spouse relocation, and pregnancy.

Fair process with clear rules and limitations.

Ensures balance between officer needs and bank requirements.

❌ Needs Improvement:

Some rules (like 3-transfer limits) may be restrictive in long careers.

More flexibility needed for inter-circle requests in hardship cases.

