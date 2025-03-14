The Karnataka High Court on Friday stayed a trial court’s order that had taken cognizance of a sexual harassment case filed against BJP veteran BS Yediyurappa under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso Act), 2012.

A special court in Bengaluru dealing with cases registered under the Pocso Act had, by an order on February 28, summoned the former Karnataka CM in connection with the case in which he is named as an accused.

The case arises from an FIR that the Bengaluru Police registered against the 82-year-old BJP leader on March 15 under the law based on a complaint from a woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her 17-year-old daughter. The government, later, transferred the case to CID.

The special court had asked for his appearance before the court on March 15, Saturday. Yediyurappa had challenged the order before the High Court, which granted him interim relief.

Last month, the High Court allowed partial relief to Yediyurappa in the. The court refused to quash the case registered against him and allowed the trial in the case to go on. The court had, however, granted anticipatory bail to the former CM.