Ballot initiatives are one way for voters to get issues that matter to them enshrined in law, especially if lawmakers aren’t interested in taking them on in local legislatures. But, efforts in several Republican-led states are trying to make it harder for people to get initiatives on ballots in the first place.

This podcast: voting correspondent Miles Parks, political correspondent Ashley Lopez, and senior national political correspondent Mara Liasson.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

