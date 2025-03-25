toggle caption David Zalubowski/AP David Zalubowski/AP

The two politicians are pushing a message that is both critical of President Trump & his policies, and of Democrats for not doing enough, in their view, to fight back in response.

This episode: political correspondents Susan Davis and Stephen Fowler, and senior political editor & correspondent Domenico Montanaro.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.