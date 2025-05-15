toggle caption Alex Brandon/AP Alex Brandon/AP

On his first day in office, President Trump signed an executive order to prevent children born in the U.S. to parents in the country without legal authorization from obtaining citizenship. On his second day in office, lawsuits were filed to block the order, citing the 14th Amendment’s citizenship clause. The Supreme Court heard arguments in the case today, and we break down what happened.

This episode: political correspondent Sarah McCammon, political correspondent Susan Davis, and national justice correspondent Carrie Johnson.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

