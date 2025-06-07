toggle caption Alex Brandon/AP Alex Brandon/AP

Negotiations over President Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” continue on Capitol Hill — but now, his former ally, Elon Musk, is criticizing both the legislation and the president himself. How will Republicans respond?

Then, we look at ongoing trade negotiations between the U.S. and China.

This episode: voting correspondent Miles Parks, congressional correspondent Barbara Sprunt, international correspondent Emily Feng, and senior political editor & correspondent Mara Liasson.

This podcast was produced by Bria Suggs and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.