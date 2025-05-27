toggle caption Jacquelyn Martin/AP Jacquelyn Martin/AP

From allocating more money to build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico, to changing provisions on what public services legal immigrants can use, the budget reconciliation bill working its way through Congress would change federal immigration policy in a number of ways. We take a look.

This podcast: White House correspondent Deepa Shivaram, immigration policy reporter Ximena Bustillo, and senior national political correspondent Mara Liasson.

This podcast was produced by Bria Suggs, and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

