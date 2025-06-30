toggle caption Jose Luis Magana/AP Jose Luis Magana/AP

For decades, voting officials have noted that there was no national citizenship list to compare their state lists to, so to verify citizenship for their voters, they either needed to ask people to provide a birth certificate or a passport — something that could disenfranchise millions — or use a complex patchwork of disparate data sources. Now, the Department of Homeland Security is offering another way: creating a searchable data system of citizenship records. Elections officials and privacy advocates are expressing concern.

This episode: White House correspondent Deepa Shivaram, voting correspondent Miles Parks, and power & influence reporter Jude Joffe-Block.

