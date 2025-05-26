



It’s been six months since President Trump first announced the creation of the Department of Government Efficiency initiative, which has dramatically shrunk parts of the federal government. And with so many individual stories about federal workers losing their jobs around the country, the big picture can sometimes look blurry.

From Consider This: A team of NPR reporters has been looking at agencies — from food inspectors to nuclear scientists to firefighters and more — and today, we’ll connect some of the dots on how DOGE cuts have impacted workers, and hear how Americans far beyond Washington may feel the effects of these cuts.

