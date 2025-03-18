toggle caption Rod Lamkey, Jr./AP Rod Lamkey, Jr./AP

After bruising losses in November’s elections, Democrats are trying to figure out how to unite their many factions behind a common set of ideas & objectives. Infighting in the party itself, though, doesn’t make it any easier.

This episode: senior White House correspondent Tamara Keith, congressional correspondent Barbara Sprunt, and political correspondent Susan Davis.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.