The entity known as DOGE has been used as part of the Trump administration’s efforts to radically reshape the federal government. But a whistleblower alleges DOGE may have improperly accessed data at the National Labor Relations Board, a regulatory body that investigates and adjudicates complaints about unfair labor practices. The agency has opened investigations into unfair labor practices at DOGE figurehead Elon Musk’s businesses.

This episode: political correspondent Ashley Lopez, political reporter Stephen Fowler, and cybersecurity correspondent Jenna McLaughlin.

Have information or evidence to share about DOGE’s access to data inside the federal government? Reach out to Jenna McLaughlin through encrypted communications on Signal at jennamclaughlin.54. Stephen Fowler is available on Signal at stphnfwlr.25. Please use a nonwork device.

