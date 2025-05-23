toggle caption Evan Vucci/AP Evan Vucci/AP

President Trump announced plans to levy 50 percent tariffs on goods imported from the European Union, and on iPhones not made in the U.S., causing stock markets to tumble. We look at the impact of the president’s shifting trade policies on the market.

Then, the challenges of bringing some manufacturing jobs to the U.S., and we bid farewell to a podcast stalwart.

This podcast: voting correspondent Miles Parks, chief economics correspondent Scott Horsley, senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro, and political correspondent Susan Davis.

This podcast was produced by Lexie Schapitl & Casey Morell, and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.