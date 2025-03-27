toggle caption Felipe Dana/AP Felipe Dana/AP

First floated in President Trump’s first term, talks of the United States annexing or otherwise acquiring Greenland have escalated in recent weeks. With the vice president and other government officials heading to the world’s largest island this week, what’s behind Trump’s fascination with the Danish territory?

This episode: political correspondent Susan Davis, White House correspondent Deepa Shivaram, and national security correspondent Greg Myre.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

