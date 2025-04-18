toggle caption Alex Brandon/AP Alex Brandon/AP

A federal judge ruled there is “probable cause” to find the Trump administration in contempt for violating an order last month to pause some deportations under the Alien Enemies Act. We discuss what happens next, as well as a new directive on how immigration court proceedings can be held.

This episode: political correspondent Ashley Lopez, immigration policy reporter Ximena Bustillo, and White House correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben.

