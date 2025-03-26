toggle caption Kiichiro Sato/AP Kiichiro Sato/AP

Before the U.S. carried out missile strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen, senior Trump administration officials discussed the plan of action. Also part of the discussion: Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor of The Atlantic, who had inadvertently been added to a group message on Signal about the missile strike. How did this happen, and what are the implications for national security?

Note: NPR CEO Katherine Maher is chair of the board of the Signal Foundation, whose subsidiary makes Signal.

This episode: political correspondent Sarah McCammon, White House correspondent Deepa Shivaram, and national security correspondent Greg Myre.

