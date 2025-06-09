toggle caption Etienne Laurent/AP Etienne Laurent/AP

After a series of immigration raids in and around Los Angeles, protestors demonstrated against the actions & the broader immigration policies of the Trump administration. In response, the president federalized the California National Guard without asking state and local officials. The rare move has drawn strong criticism from California lawmakers.

This episode: political correspondent Sarah McCammon, immigration policy reporter Ximena Bustillo, and Pentagon correspondent Tom Bowman.

This podcast was produced by Bria Suggs and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

