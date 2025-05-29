toggle caption Rod Lamkey, Jr./AP Rod Lamkey, Jr./AP

Legislation working its way through Congress to codify President Trump’s tax cuts would also make big cuts to Medicaid if it is passed. We look into what the bill proposes, and what the impacts would be.

This podcast: White House correspondent Deepa Shivaram, congressional correspondent Deirdre Walsh, and health policy correspondent Selena Simmons-Duffin.

This podcast was produced by Bria Suggs, and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

