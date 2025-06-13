toggle caption Rebecca Blackwell/AP Rebecca Blackwell/AP

Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

Their politics are opposites —

Could their love be true?

New polling from NPR/PBS News/Marist suggests, for young people, probably not. They’re more likely than other generations to consider differences in political opinions deal breakers when dating.

This episode: political correspondent Sarah McCammon, political reporter Elena Moore, and voting correspondent Miles Parks.

This podcast was produced by Bria Suggs and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

