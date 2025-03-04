toggle caption Mark Schiefelbein/AP Mark Schiefelbein/AP

In a new NPR/PBS News/Marist poll, a majority of respondents think the state of the union is not strong, and that President Trump is moving too quickly in trying to reshape the federal government.

This episode: political correspondent Sarah McCammon, senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro, and senior national political correspondent Mara Liasson.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

