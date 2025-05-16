toggle caption Alex Brandon/AP Alex Brandon/AP

President Trump took his first major trip abroad this week, visiting the Middle East and signing business deals. We talk about what happened.

Then, the Department of Justice is pursuing charges against non-citizens alleged to have voted illegally in the 2024 election. It comes as President Trump tries to change national policies concerning voter identification.

This podcast: political correspondent Sarah McCammon, White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez, voting correspondent Miles Parks, and senior political editor & correspondent Domenico Montanaro.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

