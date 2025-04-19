toggle caption Alex Brandon/AP Alex Brandon/AP

As the White House continued to adjust its tariff policies, President Trump lashed out against Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, saying his “termination cannot come fast enough.” Trump thinks the Fed should be more aggressive in lowering interest rates.

Then, a look at why Harvard University is fighting against efforts to have billions of dollars in federal funding rescinded.

And, a star-studded trip to space.

This episode: political correspondent Ashley Lopez, White House correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben, education correspondent Elissa Nadworny, and senior political editor & correspondent Domenico Montanaro.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.