toggle caption J. Scott Applewhite/AP J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Congressional Democrats are at odds as to whether or not to support Republican-led efforts to keep the government funded ahead of a Friday deadline. We look at the divisions.

Then, the White House expressed support for a ceasefire in Ukraine & pushed for more tariffs on imported goods, and a certain pop star gets a pop-up.

This episode: White House correspondents Asma Khalid and Franco Ordoñez, and congressional correspondent Claudia Grisales.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.