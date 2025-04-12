toggle caption Alex Brandon/AP Alex Brandon/AP

On Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled the Trump administration must “facilitate” the return of a man it mistakenly deported to El Salvador. How is the White House responding, and what happens next?

Then, is the entity known as DOGE using Social Security information it isn’t meant to be able to access?

This episode: White House correspondent Asma Khalid, political reporter Stephen Fowler, and senior White House correspondent Tamara Keith.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.