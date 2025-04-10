toggle caption Alex Brandon/AP Alex Brandon/AP

After days of market turmoil, President Trump walked back some tariffs on some countries, but kept a near universal 10 percent tariff in place and increased tariffs on goods from China. What’s behind the president’s decision, and will markets continue to stomach such uncertainty?

This episode: White House correspondents Asma Khalid and Franco Ordoñez, and finance correspondent Maria Aspan.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.