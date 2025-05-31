toggle caption Evan Vucci/AP Evan Vucci/AP

President Trump’s trade policies were dealt a blow this week as a court said he could use a 1977 emergency law to justify levying tariffs. What comes next?

Plus, a look at how the traditional rules of diplomacy have been upended by the Trump administration.

And, much ado about mangoes.

This podcast: White House correspondents Deepa Shivaram, Franco Ordoñez, and Danielle Kurtzleben, and national security correspondent Greg Myre.

This podcast was produced by Bria Suggs, and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

