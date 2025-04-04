toggle caption Evan Vucci/AP Evan Vucci/AP

The tariff plan rolled out by President Trump this week threatens to upend the global economic system. We look at the potential impacts.

Then, widespread cuts at the Department of Health and Human Services threaten the agency’s ability to do its many jobs.

And, a look at a New York City tradition.

This episode: White House correspondent Deepa Shivaram, political correspondent Susan Davis, senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro, and health policy correspondent Selena Simmons-Duffin.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

