The Supreme Court gave President Trump the green light to move forward with plans to lay off thousands of federal workers. We discuss the potential impacts of the ruling, plus new tariffs Trump announced this week.

This episode: political correspondent Ashley Lopez, labor and workplace correspondent Andrea Hsu, senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro, and senior White House correspondent Tamara Keith.

This podcast was produced by Casey Morell & Bria Suggs, and edited by Rachel Baye. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

