toggle caption Jacquelyn Martin/AP Jacquelyn Martin/AP

President Trump has issued executive orders targeting certain law firms, seeking to restrict their business endeavors. While some firms have settled, others have fought back. We look at why firms have chosen different paths, and whether Trump’s orders — some of which have been struck down in court — present legal questions themselves.

This podcast: voting correspondent Miles Parks, national justice correspondent Carrie Johnson, and senior political editor & correspondent Domenico Montanaro.

This podcast was produced by Bria Suggs, and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.