On the campaign trail, candidate Donald Trump decried “gender ideology,” said the military was becoming too “woke,” and that DEI programs across the federal government should be ended. As president, his executive actions & policies have mirrored his campaign promises in attempting to reshape culture in the United States during his administration’s first 100 days.

This episode: senior White House correspondent Tamara Keith, political correspondent Sarah McCammon, and senior political editor & correspondent Domenico Montanaro.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

