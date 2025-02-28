toggle caption Evan Vucci/AP Evan Vucci/AP

Syria is in the midst of rebuilding after a long civil war and the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime. What happens next in Syria poses a challenge for the U.S. and the Trump administration’s goals, especially as roughly 2,000 U.S. troops are in Syria to help keep the peace.

This episode: political correspondent Susan Davis, national security correspondent Greg Myre, and international correspondent Jane Arraf.

