toggle caption Carl Court/Pool, via AP Carl Court/Pool, via AP

On the campaign trail, Donald Trump promised to enact tariffs on some of the United States’ largest trading partners. As president, he has made good on that promise — but with more than a few exceptions and caveats.

This episode: political correspondent Sarah McCammon, White House correspondent Asma Khalid, and chief economic correspondent Scott Horsley.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.