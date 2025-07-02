toggle caption J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Vice President JD Vance had to break a 50-50 tie in the Senate in order for the bill to pass, after three Republicans joined with Democrats to vote against it. We look at what’s in the bill, and what still has to happen for it to become law.

This episode: White House correspondent Deepa Shivaram, congressional correspondent Deirdre Walsh, and senior national political correspondent Mara Liasson.

This podcast was produced by Bria Suggs and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

