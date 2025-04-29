toggle caption Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

Since Russia’s large scale invasion began in 2022, the U.S. has provided significant military aid to Ukraine. But Republicans, led by President Trump, are increasingly skeptical of providing more support. What will happen next, and can Ukraine continue fighting if the U.S. removes its assistance?

This episode: political correspondents Sarah McCammon and Susan Davis, and national security correspondent Greg Myre.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

