toggle caption Vahid Salemi/AP Vahid Salemi/AP

As Israel and Iran continue to launch aerial assaults against each other, there are growing questions as to whether the U.S. will get involved in the offensive, too. President Trump said he’d make a decision within the next two weeks.

Then, a look at the spending package currently working its way through Congress.

This episode: voting correspondent Miles Parks, national security correspondent Greg Myre, and senior national political correspondent Mara Liasson.

This podcast was produced by Bria Suggs and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.