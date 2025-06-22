toggle caption Carlos Barria/Pool, via AP Carlos Barria/Pool, via AP

The U.S. launched a military strike against nuclear sites in Iran, further involving itself in Israel’s conflict with Iran. We look at what happened, and the lasting implications of the action.

This episode: senior White House correspondent Tamara Keith, national security correspondent Greg Myre, and senior political editor & correspondent Domenico Montanaro.

This podcast was produced by Bria Suggs and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

