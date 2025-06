And now, a diversion from the news.

When Weird Al’s debut single, “My Bologna,” came out, there wasn’t really a model for how a parody artist could have any longevity in their career. Yet Al’s figured out how to stay popular for over four decades. Ahead of his summer “Bigger and Weirder” tour, he talks with Wild Card with Rachel Martin about staying weird as he ages, parenthood, and his devoted (some might say obsessive) fans.

