Tens of millions are being spent. Donald Trump, Jr. and Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) are holding rallies for their preferred candidates. It’s the kind of thing seen for statehouse or congressional races — not necessarily state supreme court elections. We look at Wisconsin’s upcoming state supreme court election, and why it is getting so much national attention.

