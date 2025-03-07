The pledge comes after the opposition parties have accused Liberal leadership frontrunner Mark Carney of exploiting a loophole in the Act that could allow him to become prime minister and run in an election without having disclosed his financial interests and potential conflicts of interest.

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is promising to change the Conflict of Interest Act to force party leadership candidates to disclose financial holdings within a month of declaring their candidacy.

Under the change proposed by Poilievre, candidates would have to disclose any financial holdings to the ethics commissioner within days and make them publicly available in 60 days.

Poilievre will officially announce the policy this morning at a press conference in Toronto.

