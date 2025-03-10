A recent dip in public opinion polling for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has done little to dent the confidence of his supporters in London, Ont., ahead of a looming federal election.

Hundreds of Conservative backers filed into RBC Place for a rally on Sunday dubbed “Bring It Home,” Poilievre’s first in the southwestern Ontario city since late 2023.

The mid-day rally, which drew a lineup that snaked around the block, comes as the party’s comfortable polling lead over the Liberals has shrunk following the return of U.S. President Donald Trump to office and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s resignation announcement.

Despite that, supporters waiting to get into the rally expressed no concern about Poilievre’s chances in the next federal election, whenever it may be called.

“I’m hoping it’s a guarantee. But, you know, if for some reason we lose, we lose. That’s part of democracy,” London resident Jordon Chortos said. “The Liberal Party needs to understand that it’s up to the people. You don’t just get to stay in power forever, unless the people allow you to.”

Poilievre was preceded on stage by Andrew Lawton, the party’s candidate in Elgin—Middlesex—London, and was introduced by his wife, Anaida Poilievre.

A line of Conservative Party supporters snakes down the street and around the corner from RBC Place in London, Ont., where leader Pierre Poilievre held a rally on Sunday. (Matthew Trevithick/CBC)

Carney is Poilievre’s new opponent

The rally came mere hours before the Liberals announced the election of Mark Carney as the party’s new leader — and, by extension, Poilievre’s new election opponent. It remains to be seen whether Carney, who is prime minister-designate until Trudeau tenders his resignation to the Governor General, will call an election now or wait until Parliament returns on March 24.

Carney was mentioned at least a dozen times by the Conservative leader, who has dubbed him “Carbon Tax Carney” for the last several months. During the rally, Poilievre claimed without proof that the new Liberal leader was lying about his promise to scrap the tax.

“Careful everybody, because sneaky Mark Carney’s going to try and pull a fast one on you. Here’s what he’s got planned, I’m making a prediction,” he told the crowd.

Poilievre suggested Carney would tell his environment minister to stop collecting the tax until after the election and would then bring in an “even bigger shadow carbon tax.”

WATCH | Poilievre denies being a ‘MAGA guy’: Poilievre says he is not a ‘MAGA guy’ and is ‘Canada first’ Responding to a question about U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments that Canada’s Conservative leader is not a ‘MAGA guy,’ Pierre Poilievre says he is only for Canada, adding that Canada will never be the 51st state.



As he did last week , he also accused Carney of having financial interests in conflict with Canada’s national interests, which he said Trump could exploit to attack Canadian jobs.

“We will put Canada first by bringing it home,” he said, promising to bolster the working class and bring the resource sector “roaring back to life,” while cracking down on drugs and crime — comments similar to ones he made during a “Canada First” rally last month in Ottawa.

Supporters outside rally want election

Outside RBC Place, supporters were largely unified, saying that an election should be called immediately.

“Sooner the better,” said Robert Wood, who was in line with his wife, Joyce Wood. For him, the only competitor for Carney was Ruby Dhalla, adding that the Liberals “cut her off at the knees.”

“The debates were a farcical back-slapping congratulatory message to the Canadian public, and it didn’t represent what the majority of Canadians think,” Wood said.

Dhalla was kicked out of the leadership race after the Liberal Party’s vote committee said she had violated multiple rules, including alleged violations of the Canada Elections Act and inaccurate financial reporting. Dhalla has called the allegations “false” and “fabricated.”

Poilievre speaks to supporters during the rally in London, Ont., on Sunday. He mentioned Mark Carney, the new Liberal leader, at least a dozen times in his speech. (Matthew Trevithick/CBC)

“Monday would be perfect. We need change in Canada,” London resident Jennifer Stoskopf said of when an election should be called.

Stoskopf said it was important that Canada have a strong leader to fight against Trump, who has been threatening punishing tariffs and making remarks about Canada becoming the 51st state.

Across the street, a smaller crowd of demonstrators waved signs in opposition to Poilievre, some likening him to a Canadian Trump. “It’s not true at all,” Stoskopf said.

“God bless this country, that we can have protesters and counter-protesters. That’s the great thing about Canada, free speech.”

Demonstrators hold signs outside the Conservative Party rally at RBC Place in London, Ont., on Sunday. (Matthew Trevithick/CBC)

Any election call should be made in a month or two, said Will Rogers, a local post-secondary student in line to hear Poilievre.

“I’d like to see what the Liberals have to offer for their new leader. If we have a little bit more time, we get basically a free trial into seeing how they manage,” he said.

Rogers admitted he wasn’t deeply familiar with Poilievre’s platform, and was hoping to learn more at the rally about his positions on housing and trade amid the U.S. tariff threats.

“I’m curious about what he might have planned for trade with Europe, replacing certain things that we might be moving on from with the U.S.”