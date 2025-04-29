In classrooms across Canada, over 900,000 students lined up with paper ballots and cardboard voting booths, imitating the rituals of democracy, although many won’t officially vote for years. But if Canada’s future voters had their say today, they would hand Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre a minority government, which is a significant shift in a demographic often seen supporting progressive politics.CIVIX, in collaboration with Election Canada, organized the Student Vote Canada program, which engaged students from 5,900 schools in a mock election.

Students elected the Conservative Party to a minority government with 165 seats, just 7 seats away from the majority mark of 172. The Liberals formed the official opposition and secured 145 seats, followed by the Bloc Québécois with 18 seats, the New Democratic Party (NDP) with 13, and the Green Party with two.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Green Party co-leader Jonathan Pedneault lost the election, which reflected challenges their parties could face among the future generation.

The Student Vote Program is an educational initiative designed to spread civic engagement among young Canadians, where students learn about party platforms, analyze debates, and even host forums for candidates.

Live Events



“Students vote more with their hearts after examining the party platforms and prioritizing issues that matter to them. There’s less strategic voting in the student vote for sure”, said Lindsay Mazzucco, Chief Operating Officer of CIVIX.This year’s student participation increased by approximately 250,000 students compared to previous years. The program’s growth underscores a rising interest among youth in Canada’s democratic processes.The mock election provided valuable insights into the priorities and perspectives of future voters, offering a glimpse into the future of democratic participation in Canada.

